Worcester County Board of Education President and Vice President Re-Elected; Students Honored at BOE Meeting

At the Worcester County Board of Education meeting this week, during the annual reorganization, Todd Ferrante was re-elected to serve as President and Bill Buchanan was re-elected to serve as Vice President for the calendar year. Also at the meeting, student athletes were honored for their performance during the Fall 2023 sports season and the Math Team from Stephen Decatur High School were honored for their success. The Board heard a presentation on the school system’s performance on the Maryland School Report Card, which was updated last month with ESSA star ratings for eligible schools. The Maryland State Department of Education had released its annual update to the Maryland Report Card website last month, containing performance data for every school in the State, including eleven schools in Worcester County. In Worcester County, 73 percent of eligible schools earned a four-star rating and the remaining earning three-star status.