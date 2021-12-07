UPDATED: Worcester County Bureau of Investigation Arrest 3 in Pocomoke Robbery

UPDATED 12/07/21 – Detectives of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation have formally obtained arrest warrants for the following individuals as a result of the Burglary and Attempted Murder incident that occurred on December 3, 2021 in Pocomoke, Maryland. Wendy Dawn Taylor, Gary Joseph Fleig, and Coy Edward Bailey are in custody in Accomack County, Virginia awaiting extradition to Worcester County, Maryland.

These individuals were charged with various offenses to include the following:

Wendy Dawn Taylor (Age 46) of New Church, Virginia

• Attempted 1st Degree Murder

• Conspiracy to Commit Murder

• 1st Degree Arson

• Use of a Firearm during the commission of a violent crime

• 1st Degree Burglary

• 3rd Degree Burglary

• Theft

Gary Joseph Fleig (Age 45) of New Church, Virginia

• Attempted 1st Degree Murder

• Conspiracy to Commit Murder

• 1st Degree Arson

• Use of a Firearm during the commission of a violent crime

• 1st Degree Burglary

• 3rd Degree Burglary

• Theft

Coy Edward Bailey (Age 54) of New Church, Virginia

• Attempted 1st Degree Murder

• Conspiracy to Commit Murder

• 1st Degree Arson

• Use of a Firearm during the commission of a violent crime

• 1st Degree Burglary

• 3rd Degree Burglary

• Theft

During the course of this investigation, law enforcement personnel have also identified additional crimes that these individuals were involved here within Worcester County. These investigations are still ongoing and charges will likely be filed in the near future. Worcester County Bureau of Investigation detectives along with law enforcement personnel in Accomack County, Virginia are also continuing to work cohesively in order to identify these individual’s involvement in similar crimes that took place in Accomack County, Virginia.

Detectives of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation were assisted by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Ocean City Police Department – Forensic Crime Unit.

Sheriff Crisafulli stated: “As a result of the combined efforts of all agencies involved in this investigation, it was a true testament of our commitment in making Worcester County a safe place to live. I commend the extraordinary

efforts of all of the investigators to bring this specific investigation to a successful conclusion.”

An investigation is underway after a Pocomoke man was assaulted and his home robbed after a female passerby asked for gas on Friday. Detectives with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation say that as the victim returned from his garage with the gas, he spotted a man coming from his house with his TV. The victim and suspect got into a fight – and the victim was briefly knocked out. As the victim woke, the suspect approached him holding a handgun and fired at the victim three times as he ran. The suspect and woman drove off in a blue Ford sedan. A second white male was in the car.

When the victim went inside to call police he discovered the suspect had tried to start a fire – which the victim put out. He also discovered items that had been taken from the house.

Police in Virginia are also investigating a fire in Accomack County on Saturday, which left one person dead. Worcester County detectives are trying to confirm if the two incidents are connected.