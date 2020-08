The outdoor burning ban in effect for Worcester County since the first week in July will be lifted beginning at 8 a.m. on August 5, 2020.

All who conduct outdoor burnings, regardless of the type, are reminded that the law requires any fire to be attended from start to extinguishment. Precautions for having the proper tools and safe water supply are also required.

For further information, contact Fire Marshal Jeff McMahon at 410-632-5666.