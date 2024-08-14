Worcester County Chamber of Commerce in Ocean Pines Launches National Civics Bee®

More young Americans will be encouraged to engage in civics and contribute to their communities–thanks to the launch of the 2025 National Civics Bee®, an initiative hosted in partnership with The Civic Trust® of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The competition, which will be held in and across Maryland’s Eastern Shore, will inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions, according to the Worcester County Chamber of Commerce. Middle school students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade from public, private, charter, and home schools are invited to take part in the first-round civics essay competition. After a distinguished panel of judges review the essays, the top 20 students will be selected to advance to their local competition: an in-person live event featuring two rounds of civics questions followed by a Q&A round to test their civics knowledge. The Worcester County Chamber of Commerce in Ocean Pines will host its local competition in the spring of 2025. The local finalists and top winners will receive various prizes, including prizes worth at least $500 for the first-place student.

Additional Information:

“This will be the very first time Maryland’s Eastern Shore middle schoolers will have the opportunity to take part in this competition. We are extremely proud to have been selected by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and look forward to this being an annual thing, said Kerrie Bunting, President of the Worcester County Chamber of Commerce in Ocean Pines.

“Fostering a deep understanding of civics and government among our young students is critical to the vibrancy of democracy and civic life in America. The National Civics Bee® provides a unique platform for

them to not only showcase their knowledge but also become active and engaged citizens of the future,”

said Hilary Crow, vice president of civics at the U.S. Chamber Foundation.

For more information on entering the National Civics Bee® on Maryland’s Eastern Shore visit:

https://www.worcestercountychamber.org/2024/08/14/56487/ or nationalcivicsbee.org.

About National Civics Bee®

The National Civics Bee®, a program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s The Civic Trust®, is

an annual nonpartisan competition aimed at improving civics education and literacy among middle school

students, their families, and communities. The National Civics Bee® helps elevate civics as a national

priority through a network of state and local chambers across the country. The National Civics Bee® is

made possible through the generous support of its founding partner, the Daniels Fund, Citizen Travelers,

and other funders.