Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino Appointed to MACo Board of Directors

During the Maryland Association of Counties winter conference in Cambridge earlier this month, Governor Wes Moore installed the MACo Board of Directors for 2025. Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino was one of 16 county elected officials from across Maryland to be installed to the board for the coming year. Bertino said the opportunity to serve at this level is a tremendous honor and that it’s humbling to have earned the confidence of his colleagues across the state to fill this position. He looks forward to representing and advocating for Worcester County and MACo members with government officials and leaders throughout the state. Bertino is the first Worcester County representative to serve on the board since former Commissioner Judy Boggs in 2013.

Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino (pictured front row, second from left)

Additional Information from Worcester County Commissioners:

Commissioner Judy Boggs in 2013. Former board members from Worcester County also include

Joseph G. Harrison (1959), Ray F. Redden (1969), K. Bennett Bozman (1990), and Jeanne Lynch (in

the 1990s).

Board members are selected by the MACo membership. Board members serve the interests of

the association, oversee its management and strategic direction, and maintain and develop relationships

with other parties with whom MACo and Maryland counties regularly interact. The board works

collaboratively with the MACo Legislative Committee, which sets policy positions for the association

and directs its legislative advocacy priorities.

“With Commissioner Bertino serving on the MACo Board of Directors, Worcester County will

have more visibility and input on issues that impact our county,” Commissioner President Ted Elder

said. “We could not be more supportive of his appointment to this vital board.”

Bertino, who was elected as a county commissioner in 2014 to represent the Northern District

(District 5), is serving his fourth term in office. In addition to the Board of Directors, Bertino has also

been serving on the MACo Legislative Committee since 2019. The committee meets weekly during

each Maryland General Assembly session to determine which legislative positions to take. The

committee votes on every bill that they have taken a position on. This lets state legislators know that

the committee has the consensus of all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City when they take a

position.

“Commissioner Bertino brings two years of experience as president of the Worcester County

Commissioners and five years on the MACo Legislative Committee, where he and I serve together,”

Commissioner Bunting said. “His experience in both of these areas will be invaluable as he steps into

his new role on the board of directors. He is knowledgeable, experienced, and distinctly able to

evaluate all of the issues surrounding legislative issues. This makes him ideally suited to advocate

concerning matters that impact not only the three Lower Eastern Shore counties, but all Maryland

counties.”

MACo is the non-profit, non-partisan voice of all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City,

promoting effective, efficient government through advocacy, education, and collaboration. MACo

members are provided with endless opportunities to improve their capacity to serve their residents.