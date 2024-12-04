Worcester County Commissioners Elect New President and Vice President

The Worcester County Commissioners elected Commissioner Theodore J. Elder to serve as president and Commissioner Eric J. Fiori to serve as vice president of the board. Commissioner Elder, who represents the Western District (District Four), was elected to the Worcester County Board of Commissioners in 2014 and is currently serving his third term. Commissioner Fiori, who represents the Sinepuxent District (District Three), was elected to the Worcester County Board of Commissioners in 2022 and is currently serving his first term.

Elder served as vice president of the board from 2017 through 2018 and again from 2019 through 2022. He currently represents the board as a voting member of the Tri-County Council (TCC) for the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland and as a member of the Health Planning Advisory Council.

“I look forward to serving Worcester County in my new position,” Commissioner President Elder said. “I hope to build on the success of my predecessors and continue to make Worcester County the premier place to live, work, and do business.”

Commissioner Elder served as a Worcester County bus contractor for 30 years, retiring in 2019, and he served as president of the Bus Contractor’s Association from 1994-2014 for 20 consecutive terms. He filled in as a teacher for one term at Worcester Technical High School. He has been a successful county business owner/operator since 1982. Prior to owning his own business, he managed a local service station. Commissioner Elder resides in Whaleyville. He and his late wife, Joyce, have three children, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and another on the way.

Commissioner Fiori,As vice president, is committed to advancing the interests of Worcester County and serves on both the County Water and Sewer Advisory Board and the TCC.

In addition to his public service, Commissioner Fiori brings over 25 years of entrepreneurial experience. He founded Bayside Jet Drive in Ocean City in 2001, which grew into two successful dealerships in Berlin, Maryland, and Ocean View, Delaware. He is also a partner in Forgotten Fifty Distilling and Restaurant in Berlin.

His expertise spans entrepreneurship, construction, and local regulations, allowing him to navigate the complexities of business and property development with a focus on well-planned growth that creates jobs and opportunities for local residents.

A dedicated community advocate, Commissioner Fiori and his wife, Mendy, a Worcester County Public Schools teacher at Ocean City Elementary School, live in the West Ocean City area with their three children who attend Worcester County Public Schools. Through his leadership and commitment, he is passionate about supporting the continued success and growth of Worcester County.