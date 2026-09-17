Worcester County Commissioners Invite Public to October 6th Presentation on Cable Landing Stations and Data Centers

The Worcester County Commissioners invite the public to attend their meeting on Tuesday, October 6th beginning at 10 a.m. During the meeting, Maryland Broadband Cooperative (MdBC) President and Chief Executive Officer Drew Van Dopp will give a presentation on broadband infrastructure and connectivity, including cable landing stations and data centers. Commissioner President Ted Elder said that in July, the commissioners approved a one-year moratorium on new data centers and cable landing stations, while County officials study their potential impacts and consider appropriate regulations–adding that this presentation is a part of their ongoing effort to better understand these emerging technologies and how Worcester County could be affected. The meeting will take place in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Worcester County Government Center, One West Market Street in Snow Hill.

Additional Information from Worcester County Commissioners:

MdBC is a member-owned cooperative that operates a Statewide fiber-optic network supporting digital connectivity across Maryland, including rural and underserved areas. Its infrastructure includes a submarine fiber crossing beneath the Chesapeake Bay and connectivity between Ocean City and Ashburn, Virginia, a major hub for data centers. MdBC has also been involved in infrastructure supporting international subsea cable connectivity through Ocean City. The meeting will take place in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Worcester County Government Center, One West Market Street in Snow Hill.