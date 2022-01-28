Worcester County Commissioners Issue Declaration of Local State of Emergency for Winter Storm Blizzard

Today (Friday) the Worcester County Commissioners issued a Declaration of Local State of Emergency effective beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Public health and safety remain the top priorities of the commissioners throughout the storm. Therefore, all citizens are strongly urged to remain indoors and off roadways throughout the duration of the storm.

Severe wind chill and freezing conditions are expected for 24 hours following the blizzard. Blizzard conditions are expected to include freezing temperatures, severe winds of 30-40 mph, with gusts to 50 mph, and heavy, wet snowfall up to 18 inches, resulting in periods of low visibility and white-out conditions that can be life threatening and will make travel treacherous. Power outages and downed trees are also possible with this storm.