Worcester County Cooling Centers
July 16, 2024/
Worcester County cooling centers are provided in times of extreme heat. Cooling centers in Worcester County, MD are:
- The five branch libraries in Berlin, Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Pocomoke, and Snow Hill
- Commission on Aging – the Charles and Martha Fulton Senior Center in Snow Hill, Northern Worcester County Senior Center in Berlin, and the Senior Center in Pocomoke
- The Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill
When in doubt, call 2-1-1 for a local cooling center near you.