Worcester County Cooling Centers

July 16, 2024/Mari Lou

Worcester County cooling centers are provided in times of extreme heat. Cooling centers in Worcester County, MD are:

  • The five branch libraries in Berlin, Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Pocomoke, and Snow Hill
  • Commission on Aging – the Charles and Martha Fulton Senior Center in Snow Hill, Northern Worcester County Senior Center in Berlin, and the Senior Center in Pocomoke
  • The Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill

When in doubt, call 2-1-1 for a local cooling center near you.

