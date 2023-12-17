Worcester County Crash Leaves 1 Dead and 2 Injured

A crash just after 4 Saturday morning left one person dead and two injured. Worcester Sheriff’s deputies say a Jeep driven by a 19 year old Salisbury man went off St Lukes Road between Route 12 and Cardinal Lane for an unknown reason, struck a ditch and utility pole. The driver was flown to Maryland Shock Trauma and is reported in stable condition and a passenger was taken to Tidal Health. A third passenger, 20 year old Allison Milburn of Stockton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash should contact DFC Parr at 410-632-1111.