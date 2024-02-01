Worcester County Drug and Alcohol Council Seeks Nominations for Honorees 

The Worcester County Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council is seeking nominations of individual adults, youth, and groups who have made outstanding contributions to drug and alcohol prevention and treatment. Nominations are being requested for those who have provided exceptional service in the areas of prevention, treatment, law enforcement, and fire/emergency services. The awardees will be honored by Worcester County residents, elected officials, and Council members at the 33rd Annual Drug and Alcohol Awards Reception. This event will be held on April 9th at the Worcester Technical High School on 6270 Worcester Hwy, Newark, MD beginning at 6:00 p.m. Nominations should be submitted to the Worcester County Health Department by February 28th.

Additional Information from the Worcester County Health Department:

Nominations of individuals or groups who have performed commendably, and beyond the call of duty are currently being accepted by the Worcester County Health Department. Criteria for selection of honorees include: program impact on community, appropriateness of approach, and personal contribution to the program. Anyone who received an award in the past three years is not eligible.



Nominations should be submitted to the Worcester County Health Department by February 28, 2024. To receive a physical copy of the nomination form, please call 410-632–1100 ext. 1119 or email Regina.Mason@maryland.gov. The nomination form is also available for download at worcesterhealth.org.