Worcester County Emergency Services is Collection Donations of Unopened PPE

Worcester County Emergency Services (WCES) is collecting donations of unopened personal protective equipment (PPE). PPE needs include but are not limited to N-95 masks, surgical masks, powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs), impermeable gowns, medical gloves, hand sanitizer, eye protection, flip-down grinding/splash shields, and cleaning supplies/disinfectants.

“Donated PPEs are welcome at this time and will be distributed directly to our public safety personnel working on the front line of this crisis, including emergency medical services (EMS), fire, and the Jail,” said Faith Coleman of Worcester County Government. “Please be sure the items are unopened.”

Two options are available for donating PPEs. Items may be deposited in drop-off boxes in the first floor atrium at the Worcester County Government Center, which is located at 1 W. Market Street in Snow Hill. Also, WCES personnel will be available to pick up donated items. For more information or to make a donation, contact Coleman by email at fcoleman@co.worcester.md.us or by phone at 410-632-1194 or 443-783-0735.