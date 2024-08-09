Worcester County Fair Begins Friday Afternoon
August 9, 2024/
The Worcester County Fair is this weekend – Friday through Sunday. Because of the weather, Friday’s events will take place inside the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill. Outdoor events as well as indoor events for the rest of the weekend will be at John Walter Smith Park on Public Landing Road, adjacent to the Worcester County Recreation Center.
Fair hours – Friday – 4-9pm
Saturday – 10am – 9pm
Sunday – 11am – 3pm
Plenty of demonstrations, 4-H exhibits, performances and activities for young and not so young throughout the weekend.