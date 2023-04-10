Worcester County Fire Marshal Investigating Stockton Chicken House Fire

Stockton Road Chicken House Fire / Image courtesy Asst Chief Bell

Firefighters from Stockton were called for a structure fire on Stockton Road around 8:15 Sunday morning. Crews arriving at the scene found a working chicken house fire – and called for additional tankers to respond. Fire crews from Worcester County and Accomack County, VA, were able to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby chicken houses and propane tanks. No chickens were harmed and the Worcester County Fire Marshal is investigating.