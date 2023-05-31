Worcester County Fire Marshal Investigating Vehicle Arson Fire

The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a vehicle fire in Berlin that happened before 11:00 this morning at the intersection of Mary Road and Sinepuxent Road. Upon arrival, units observed the flames extending throughout the Ford Transit cargo van that was abandoned on the side of the roadway. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire with minor extension to a farm field nearby. The investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-632-5666 x2 or the Maryland Arson Hotline 800-492-7529. You can remain anonymous. Officials ask homeowners with video cameras facing the roads in this area to check their footage around the time of the incident to see if they can identify the van and persons involved. No injuries were reported.