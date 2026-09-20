Worcester County Fire Marshal Matthew Owens Honored with Jarboe Lifetime Achievement Award

Worcester County Fire Marshal Matthew Owens has been named the recipient of the Fire Chief James E. Jarboe Public Safety Lifetime Achievement Award. This recognizes Owens’ extraordinary commitment to the fire service, law enforcement and public safety throughout his 45-year career. Owens began his fire service as a 13 year old with the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company and currently serves as Deputy Fire Chief of the Powellville Volunteer Fire Company and as a Worcester County Fire Marshal. Owens was presented his award last week during the 67th Mid-Atlantic Life Safety Conference in Annapolis.

Additional information from Worcester County Fire Marshal:

Owens was presented the award by Maryland State Police Colonel Michael A. Jackson, Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray, and International Fire Marshals Association Maryland Chapter President and Annapolis Fire Marshal Captain Bud Zapata during the 67th Mid-Atlantic Life Safety Conference held in Annapolis last week.

Owens began his fire service career at just 13 years old with the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company. What began as a young teenager’s passion for helping others has grown into a lifetime of dedicated service to the communities of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

In addition to his responsibilities as Worcester County Fire Marshal, Owens continues to serve as Deputy Fire Chief of the Powellville Volunteer Fire Company. His ongoing involvement in the volunteer fire service reflects his lifelong commitment to protecting his community and supporting the men and women who answer the call for help.

As Worcester County Fire Marshal, Owens serves as a law enforcement officer and leads the county’s Fire Marshal’s Office, a law enforcement agency responsible for fire and explosive investigations, fire prevention, code enforcement, hazardous materials response and public safety education. His position requires a unique combination of law enforcement expertise, fire service experience, technical hazmat response training and leadership, bringing together multiple public safety disciplines to protect the residents and visitors of Worcester County.

Throughout his career, Owens has worked closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and other emergency services organizations. His experience in both law enforcement and the fire service has strengthened interagency cooperation and helped advance public safety throughout the region.

Owens has also played an instrumental role in the development of Worcester County’s new Fire Training Center in Newark, Maryland. His leadership and commitment to training have helped advance the county’s efforts to provide firefighters, law enforcement officers, and other public safety personnel with modern facilities and realistic training opportunities. The new facility represents a significant investment in preparing the next generation of emergency responders.

His dedication to training extends beyond Worcester County. Owens remains an active instructor at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions, sharing his knowledge and experience with law enforcement officers and other public safety professionals. His commitment to education and professional development reflects his belief in the importance of preparing emergency responders for the challenges they face in protecting their communities.

“Matt has dedicated nearly his entire life to public safety, beginning his fire service career at an age when most kids are just figuring out what they want to do when they grow up,” said Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Korb. “Forty-five years later, he is still answering the call, both as our Fire Marshal and as a volunteer where he lives. His unique experience as both a law enforcement officer and firefighter, combined with his commitment to training the next generation of public safety professionals, has made a lasting impact on our community. I cannot think of a more deserving individual to receive this recognition.”

The award honors the legacy of the late Fire Chief James E. “Jimmy” Jarboe, whose more than six decades of service to the fire service were marked by leadership, advocacy, and an unwavering commitment to fire and life safety.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office congratulates Fire Marshal Owens on this well-deserved recognition and thanks him for his 45 years of dedicated service to the residents and visitors of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.