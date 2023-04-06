Worcester County Government Offices Closed for Good Friday

Worcester County Government offices, including all five Branch Libraries, will be closed Friday, April 7, 2023 for Good Friday. Normal business hours will resume Monday, April 10.

Recreation and Parks will be closed Friday-Sunday, April 7-9, and will resume standard hours of operation on April 10.

The Central Landfill and Homeowner Convenience Centers (HOCCs) will be closed Friday, April 7, and open during standard hours of operation Saturday, April 8.

The Central Landfill and HOCCs, will also be closed Sunday, April 9, for Easter and will resume standard operating hours on April 10.