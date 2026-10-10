Worcester County Government Operating Hours for Columbus Day
October 10, 2026/
Worcester County Government (WCG) offices, including Recreation and Parks, will be closed Monday, October 12, 2026, for the Columbus Day holiday. Standard operating hours will resume on Tuesday, October 13.
The five branch libraries will also be closed for staff training.
The Central Landfill and Homeowner Convenience Centers will be open Monday during standard hours of operation.
Worcester County staff wish one and all a happy and safe holiday weekend.