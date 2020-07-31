Worcester County Health Cancels August 3 & 4 Coronavirus Testing

Due to the threat of Hurricane Isaias moving into the area beginning Monday, testing appointments scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2020 at the West Ocean City Park & Ride and Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Pocomoke Health Center are canceled.

The Worcester County Health Department will call individuals who are scheduled for testing on these dates. Appointments scheduled for Monday at the West Ocean City Park & Ride will be rescheduled for either this Saturday, August 1 or Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Appointments scheduled for the Pocomoke Health Center will be rescheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2020.

For questions, please call 410-632-1100 option 8.