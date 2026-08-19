Worcester County Health Department Announces Funding for Community Tobacco, Cannabis Prevention and Control Projects

The Worcester County Health Department is making funding available for community programs focused on tobacco control, enforcement and preventing cannabis use among young people. The funding comes through the Maryland Department of Health and Cigarette Restitution Funds, and community-based organizations, churches and other interested groups are encouraged to apply. The funding includes up to $10,000 for tobacco retailer education on laws related to youth tobacco access; up to $5,000 for community tobacco prevention and control efforts; and up to $8,000 for programs aimed at preventing cannabis use among young people. Eligibility requirements vary by program. Applications are due to the Worcester County Health Department, Prevention Services Unit (6040 Public Landing Rd. Snow Hill, MD.) by 4:30 p.m. on September 16, 2026. Digital application packets can be found at worcesterhealth.org. All awards will be made after October 1st, 2026.

Additional Information from the Worcester County Health Department:

A virtual pre-proposal orientation meeting will be held through Google Meet on August 27, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. If you plan to attend this information session, RSVP to Crystal Bell at crystal.bell1@maryland.gov. For more information or to request a paper application packet, please call 410-632-1100 ext.1119.