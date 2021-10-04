Worcester County Hires Deputy CAO

A recently-retired U.S. Navy Commander will become the new Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Worcester County later this month.

The Commissioners have named Joseph E- Parker III to the position. He will oversee independent and broadly-defined missions with special projects.

Parker will fill the position previously held by Worcester County Chief Administrative Officer Weston Young. Former CAO Harold Higgins retired over the summer.

“I am humbled and excited at the opportunity to join this talented team and to serve the citizens and elected commissioners of Maryland’s Coast – Worcester County,” Parker said. “Our challenge will be to continue the exceptional legacy and seek to safely navigate our county to a successful future.”

Worcester County officials provided additional biographical information of Joseph E. Parker III:

Parker, a decorated Naval aviator, brings 22 years of leadership experience to his new position. Commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy in 1999, he began his career as a pilot and advanced through the ranks to become the reserve program budget director for the forward deployed U.S. 7th Fleet in Japan and the Office of the Judge Advocate General (JAG). In addition to providing manpower resources and budgetary oversight, Parker accumulated over 2,800 hours flight time while serving as helicopter aircraft commander, multi-engine/fixed-wing flight instructor, and squadron department head for safety and operations. In Pensacola, he oversaw flight operations for Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard helicopter pilots, including leading 60 flight instructors and 200 student Naval aviators at his squadron. Commander Parker completed four shipboard deployments (two for Operation Iraqi Freedom) onboard warships USS Boone, USS Vicksburg, USS Bataan, and USS Blue Ridge. He spent eight years of his career overseas in the Middle East and forward deployed sea duty in Japan.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from the U.S. Naval Academy, a Master of Arts in management and leadership from Webster University, and a Master of Arts in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.