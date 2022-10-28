Worcester County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday – West Ocean City

Worcester County Public Works Recycling Division will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday from 10 to 2pm at the West Ocean City Park & Ride on Route 50. Household Hazardous Waste includes products containing harmful chemicals like bleach, pesticides, pool chemicals, oil mixtures, gas and other fuels, acids, CFL light bulbs, batteries and oil-based paints.

They will also accept computers and laptops for safe disposal – no other electronics will be accepted.

There is no charge – this is for Worcester County residents only.