Worcester County Invites Community Members to Share Views on County’s Plans for Future Growth

Worcester County Government is beginning the 10-year update to the Worcester County Comprehensive Plan, and community members are invited to participate in a survey to provide input about the path of future county growth. The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WorCoCPSurvey, or by using the QR code.

Additional Information from the Worcester County Government:

“The Comprehensive Plan is the playbook for how WCG will set land use policy for the next decade, and updates to this plan are based on public feedback,” Development Review and Permitting Director Jennifer Keener said. “So, it is our goal for all who live in the community to have a voice in this process.”

The survey is open to Worcester County residents and non-resident property owners, including students. It takes just 10 to 15 minutes to complete and can be accessed from any smart phone, tablet, or computer with internet access.

“We are asking everyone to share this information as well to assure as much community input in the process as possible,” Keener said.

For more information about the Worcester County Comprehensive Plan, visit www.co.worcester.md.us/comprehensive-plan.