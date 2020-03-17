Worcester County issues local State of Emergency over coronavirus

Worcester County Commissioners issued a Declaration of Local State of Emergency proclaiming the coronavirus (COVID-19) as a catastrophic health emergency.

The Commissioners implemented special measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and minimize the threat to public safety and lives of all Worcester County residents and visitors.

Worcester County Government officials are working closely with the Worcester County Health Department and other local and state partners to implement plans to respond throughout the course of the evolving pandemic.

While operating schedules are subject to change throughout this health crisis, at this time, the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill, all Senior Centers, and the County Libraries throughout the County are closed to the public.

All other departments are continuing to provide needed public services. At this time, the Worcester County Government Center in Snow Hill, the Central Landfill in Newark, and the Homeowner Convenience Centers throughout the county will remain open.

Commissioners will conduct their regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 10 a.m.

For questions about COVID-19, call the WCHD Call Center during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 410-632-1100, option #8.

General information on COVID-19 is available 24/7 through the WCHD’s Public Information Line at 410-632-4321 and worcesterHealth.org.