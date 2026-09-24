Worcester County Launches Interactive Rezoning Map

Additional Information from Worcester County Government:

The new Rezoning Applications webpage also outlines steps involved in a rezoning, anticipated review timelines, public-notification requirements, applicable review standards, and appeal procedures. Visitors can also access the County’s zoning map, zoning code, Comprehensive Plan, and application materials.

Explore the interactive map at worcestermd.gov/departments/drp/rezoning. Full case files and additional information can be obtained by contacting DRP at 410-632-1200.