Worcester County Launches Interactive Rezoning Map
September 24, 2026/
Worcester County has launched an interactive online map that allows residents to track active and pending rezoning applications. The map shows the locations of rezoning cases and provides access to documents such as applications, staff reports and findings as they are added during the review process. County officials say the map currently includes cases submitted over the past five years and will be updated as cases move forward. More information is available on the Worcester County Development Review and Permitting website. Explore the interactive map at worcestermd.gov/departments/
drp/rezoning.
Additional Information from Worcester County Government:
The new Rezoning Applications webpage also outlines steps involved in a rezoning, anticipated review timelines, public-notification requirements, applicable review standards, and appeal procedures. Visitors can also access the County’s zoning map, zoning code, Comprehensive Plan, and application materials.
Explore the interactive map at worcestermd.gov/departments/drp/rezoning. Full case files and additional information can be obtained by contacting DRP at 410-632-1200.