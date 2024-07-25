Worcester County Lifts Burning Ban

Effective immediately the outdoor burning ban in Worcester County is being lifted. Fire Marshal Matt Owens said that due to the significant amounts of rainfall throughout the county during the week, according to the latest Department of Agriculture drought indicator report, the drought conditions have improved, and the burn ban has been lifted. All who conduct outdoor burnings, regardless of the type, are reminded that the law requires any fire to be attended from start to extinguishment. Officials ask that you be respectful of neighbors and take precautions by having the proper tools and a water supply available.