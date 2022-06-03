Worcester County Looking for Public Comment on Land Preservation, Parks, and Recreation Plan

Worcester County Environmental Programs (WCEP), in collaboration with Worcester County Recreation and Parks, has completed a draft of the 2022 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan (LPPRP) and is seeking public input on this updated plan.

Worcester County Government strives to provide citizens with quality parks and facilities, as well as a variety of recreation programs for all ages, including after school programs, adult recreation programs, fitness and aquatics programs, summer camps, and special events. The LPPRP was last updated in 2017.

The LPPRP acts as a countywide master plan for land preservation, park acquisition, and facility development. It also serves as a guide for land conservation and parks and recreation planning, park development, program improvements, and related decision-making in Worcester County.

“An important aspect of the plan is evaluation of demand for parks and recreational facilities,” WCEP Planner V Katherine Munson said. “As part of the plan development process the county conducted an on-line citizen survey and hosted two listening sessions to receive citizen comments. The results of this outreach are presented in the plan, and citizen feedback is also incorporated into the plan.”

Before the county formally adopts the 2022 LPPRP, the public is invited to review and comment on the draft plan during a 60-day review period from May 24 to July 22, 2022. Comments may be e-mailed to kmunson@co.worcester.md.us.

A public hearing will be scheduled to take place after the review period closes, at which time comments from the public will also be received.