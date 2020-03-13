Worcester County opens new coronavirus call center

The Worcester County Health Department opened a call center on Thursday to field questions and concerns over the Coronavirus.

The call center will operate during health department business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Callers can access the line by dialing 410-632-1100 and selecting option #8.

Coronarivus, officially referred to as COVID-19, is a disease caused by a respiratory virus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. This is a new virus that hasn’t caused illness in humans before, spread just like the cold or flu.

General information on COVID-19 is available 24/7 through Worcester Health’s Public Information Line (410-632-4321) and WorcesterHealth.org.