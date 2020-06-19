Worcester County Parks Reopen

Following Governor Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery, all Worcester County parks are now open – including fields, playgrounds, pavilions, basketball courts, tennis courts and portable toilets. The Recreation Center in Snow Hill will reopen at 50% capacity on Monday, June 22, but open recreation – including drop-in basketball – will not be offered at this time. The building will be open from 8am to 5pm with normal operating hours resuming on July 6 – when fitness classes and summer camp begin. Face coverings and social distancing must be followed.

For more information on the reopening or specific facility-related questions, please

contact WCRP staff at 410-632-2144 or by email at recandparks@co.worcester.md.us .