Worcester County Public Schools Wins $2.6 Million Competitive Stronger Connections Grant  

Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS) will receive a grant that will provide funding to increase the school system’s capacity to provide students with safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environments. The over $2.6 million in funding is from the competitive Stronger Connections grant program under Title IV, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA). More specifically, the Stronger Connections funding will increase students’ sense of belonging – both culturally and linguistically, forge connections that bolster existing school safety efforts, and provide additional support to those students overcoming challenging and traumatic experiences. The competitive grant spans the next three academic years.