UPDATED: Water is Back on in Snow Hill after Water Main Break

UPDATED – 5:33pm – Water for the Town of Snow Hill has been turned back on. The Health Department has suggested that water is to be run from the faucet for at least 2 minutes to make sure it’s clear.

==========================================================

UPDATED 2:50pm – The Town of Snow Hill announces that the Town water service will be temporarily suspended before 3:00 pm due to a failure in a water main. It is expected that repairs could take up to two hours to complete. Once restored, the Health Department recommends running the water from your faucets for a few minutes until the water is clear. The Town regrets any inconvenience and any questions or concerns should be addressed to the town manager at 410-632-2080.

==========================================================

Due to a water main break in Snow Hill, the Worcester County Recreation Center (WCRC) closed today, Monday, Feb. 13, at 1:00 p.m.

Line dancing, yoga, and drop in soccer programs are cancelled for this evening.

The afterschool program will take place as scheduled at an alternate venue, and all parents and guardians have been contacted about program changes.

The WCRC will reopen to the public Feb. 14.