Worcester County School Board Waives Finals

The Worcester County Board of Education has voted to waive final exams. During Tuesday’s meeting the Board voted unanimously to waive finals for semester two courses and yearlong courses for the 2019-20 school year.

Also in a video on the District’s website, Superintendent Lou Taylor told seniors that they will have a part in how their graduation will be handled. Taylor announced that a committee will be formed to address graduation and overall celebrations of the graduating classes. Seniors will be included in the process – through surveys and direct representation of their classes leaders to help shape their senior experience. Taylor says they deserve a graduation surrounded by family and friends and will hold commencement ceremonies as soon as time will safely allow. He adds, “The Class of 2020 won’t be overshadowed by this pandemic.”