Worcester County Secures EDA Grant to Advance Economic Growth in Southern Worcester

Worcester County Tourism and Southern Worcester County could see new business investment, industry growth and quality year-round jobs under a new economic development initiative. Worcester County Tourism and Economic Development and the Tri-County Council for the Lower Eastern Shore are launching a $150,000 study to identify opportunities to achieve those goals, funded by a $75,000 federal grant and a matching contribution from the Tri-County Council. The study will examine infrastructure, workforce needs and business recruitment, with a particular focus on manufacturing, aerospace, defense and technology growth in Pocomoke City. Officials say the effort will provide a roadmap for future investment and a stronger, more diversified local economy.