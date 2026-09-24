Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli Sworn in as President of the Maryland Sheriffs’ Association

Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli has been sworn in as president of the Maryland Sheriffs’ Association, representing all 24 elected sheriffs across the state. Crisafulli was sworn in Wednesday during the association’s annual Professional Development Training Seminar. He succeeds Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Gary Hofmann as president. In the role, Crisafulli will work with sheriffs from across Maryland on issues affecting law enforcement and public safety. He says he looks forward to building on the work of previous association leaders while supporting law enforcement personnel through leadership, training and new practices.

Photo from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page