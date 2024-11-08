Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved in Head-on Crash

The Worcester County Sheriff’s office is investigating a head-on crash involving a Sheriff’s deputy on Racetrack Road near North Ocean Pines on Friday. Officials say the driver of a van exited the TidalHealth Ocean Pines Campus and drove north in the southbound lane – colliding with a southbound deputy’s vehicle.

Both drivers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s officials tell the Talk of Delmarva that the deputy has been released.