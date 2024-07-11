Worcester County Sheriff’s Office: Continued Reports from Individuals Targeted by Phone Scam

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive reports from individuals targeted by a phone scam. The scammer impersonates a member of the Command Staff, falsely claiming that the victim has missed Federal Jury Duty and must pay a fine using various methods, including gift cards. The scammer also uses phone number spoofing to make it appear as though the call is originating from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies will never call to inform you of missed Jury Duty or demand payment to avoid arrest. Any such call is a scam.

Additional Information from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office

What to Do If You Receive a Suspicious Call:

Hang Up Immediately: If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from law enforcement and requesting payment, hang up.

Verify the Call: Contact the law enforcement agency directly using a verified phone number to confirm the legitimacy of the call.

Beware of Spoofing: Be aware that scammers can spoof phone numbers to make them appear as if they are calling from a legitimate business or agency.

Important Reminder: Under no circumstances should you send gift cards or any form of payment to someone claiming you owe them money. Legitimate government agencies will never solicit payments in this manner.

For more information or to report a scam, please contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1111.