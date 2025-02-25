Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Report of Suspicious Activity Near Propane Tanks

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office recently received a report from the management of Camden Petroleum Services, located in Pocomoke City, Maryland, regarding a suspicious vehicle. According to the report, a red Ford Focus was observed parked near the propane tanks. Two Middle Eastern men were seen outside the vehicle, appearing to inspect the tanks. One of the individuals was carrying a camera with a high-powered lens. Upon realizing they had been spotted, the two men quickly left the scene in their vehicle. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Dep. A. Johnson of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1111.