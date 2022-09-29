Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Threat at Pocomoke Middle School
September 29, 2022/
The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Worcester County Criminal Bureau of Investigations, Pocomoke Police Department and the school Administration of the Board of Education are investigating a threat received at Pocomoke Middle School this morning. Sheriff Crisafulli commends the actions of our local community in working with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff.
The Talk of Delmarva will have more information as it is released.