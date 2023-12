The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted on a District Court Arrest Warrant to face charges of Assault-2nd Degree. Gavin Stevens’ last known address was 403 West Street, Berlin, Maryland. He is a white man, about 5’10 and 175 pounds. If you know where Gavin Stevens is, please contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1112.

