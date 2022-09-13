Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing 13 Year Old

GRACEN DAISEY

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing 13 year old. Gracen Daisey was seen walking away from Seaside Christian Academy this morning – in the direction of the West Ocean City Tanger Outlets. At the time she was wearing a camouflage shirt and khaki shorts. An update from the Sheriff’s Office just before 11:30am says she was spotted wearing a gray shirt and grey shorts.

Gracen is about 5′ 5” and 120 pounds – contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office if you see her – 410-632-1111 or Deputy Adams at 443-754-1223.