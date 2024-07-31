Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Help With Information Related to Unsolved Homicide

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office needs your help with any information you may be able to provide regarding an unsolved homicide. Investigators are looking for William Edward Strand of Pocomoke, Maryland, who is facing charges of first-and second-degree murder in connection to the death of 48-year-old Lesa Renee White of Atlantic, Virginia. Investigators found the body of Lesa White on the evening of January 6th at a home on Snow Hill Lane in Pocomoke City. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled her death a homicide and that she had been fatally shot. Family members reported Lesa White missing to the Pocomoke Police Department on Monday, January 4th, 2021. She was reportedly last seen earlier that same day in Pocomoke City. Investigators have been searching for William Strand since the beginning of the investigation. A warrant is also out for his arrest in a separate attempted murder case. He was last seen driving a 2014 Chevy Malibu, with Maryland tag number: 5DP3127. Anyone with information on this case should call Maryland State Police at 202-510-2847.

