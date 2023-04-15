UPDATED: Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Group Approaching County Homes; 1 Arrest

UPDATED – 4/15/23 – With help from local citizens the Worcester County Sheriff’s office has located and identified a group of individuals staying at a local campground. After making contact with these individuals, some were identified as those who have approached residences and one was found to be wanted for various traffic offenses and arrested. Sheriff’s officials ask County citizens to remain vigilant as law enforcement continues to monitor these individuals. Contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s office if you observe suspicious activity – 410-632-1111.

==============================================================

The Worcester County Sheriff’s office has received reports of vehicles entering driveways – specifically in the northern portion of the County – and then laying on the horn for a time in order for the homeowner to exit the residence. Reports have described various SUV that were occupied by multiple people – described as Middle Eastern. One person described an older silver Acura SUV possibly with Texas registration. Worcester County officials say similar suspicious activity has been reported in Wicomico County, Virginia and South Carolina.

If you’ve seen or experienced this type of activity – contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office – 410-632-1111.