Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Ongoing Scam

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam where a caller pretends to be a Commander from the Sheriff’s office – using the name of a real deputy – and demands money for missed jury duty or an arrest warrant. Neither the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office nor ANY law enforcement agency will demand payment over the phone. Police advise you to hang up. Do not give out any personal or financial information.

There are similar scams involving imposters claiming to be with the Federal Trade Commission or IRS.

If you believe you have fallen victim of a phone scam – by sharing personal or financial information – call the Sheriff’s Department at 410-632-1112.