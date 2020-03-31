Worcester County urges visitors, residents to comply with Governor’s Stay at Home order

Worcester County Commissioners urge visitors and residents alike to comply with the Stay At Home order issued Monday by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

“Protecting public health is our highest priority throughout the duration of this public health crisis,” Commission President Joe Mitrecic said. “In the weeks ahead, visitors and residents will play a key role in determining our ability to slow the spread of COVID-19, so we’re appealing to everyone to adhere to Governor Hogan’s Stay At Home order, to shelter in place in your primary place of residence, and to avoid traveling to a secondary residence.”

Worcester County, like the rest of the country, is facing a situation never before encountered, and the Commissioners are calling on residents and visitors to work together to address these challenges. Adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for social distancing.

Residents who have traveled outside of Maryland or visitors who have arrived in Worcester County from areas outside of Maryland should self-quarantine for 14 days. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, tiredness, and dry cough, should contact his or her primary care doctor or medical provider.

“Now simply is not the time for visitors to travel to Worcester County, which has limited medical resources intended to care for area residents,” Mitrecic said. “Nonresidents traveling to the area to seek those same limited resources could place an undue burden on the county’s healthcare system. Please, remain at home until after termination of this state of emergency.”