Worcester Parks Open for Passive Recreation ONLY, Playgrounds, Fields & Basketball Courts Remain Closed

Worcester County Recreation & Parks (WCRP) playgrounds, fields, and basketball courts will remained closed until the stay-at-home order is lifted, in compliance with state executive orders aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

County parks are open for passive recreation, such as walking or jogging, but not any gatherings that exceed the 10-person crowd limit still in effect. All residents and visitors are required to practice social distancing when engaging in activities at county parks and tennis courts.

“While we encourage people to get outside and exercise at our parks, public health and well-being are our highest priorities,” WCRP Director Kelly Rados said. “In an abundance of caution, the playgrounds, fields, and basketball courts will remain closed.”

The continued closure of certain outdoor spaces is based on state executive orders and the current CDC guidelines, which can be viewed at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/visitors.html.

“Because playgrounds are high-touch gathering places where the coronavirus could potentially spread very easily, health officials support the continued closure of county playgrounds, basketball courts, fields, and other outdoor gathering places until the stay-at-home order is lifted,” Health Officer Becky Jones said.

For more information about park operations or to speak with WCRP staff, please call 410-632-2144, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. or email recandparks@co.worcester.md.us.