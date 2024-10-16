Worcester Prosecutors Earn Highest DUI Conviction Rate Again

The Office of the State’s Attorney for Worcester County has once again earned the

highest conviction rate in the State of Maryland for the prosecution of alcohol and drug-related driving offenses, according to 2023 data released by the University of Maryland’s National Study Center for Trauma and EMS. Worcester County prosecutors handled nearly 1,000 DUI/DWI cases during the 2023 calendar year and secured a 91% conviction rate. The statewide average conviction rate for 2023 was 79% by comparison. The Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association has recognized Worcester County prosecutors for having the State’s top DUI conviction rate every year since 2019. State’s Attorney Kris Heiser says having the highest conviction rate in the State for the last six years demonstrates to the community that they will continue to deliver the results they deserve and hold drunk drivers accountable for endangering citizens.