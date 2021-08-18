Worcester Schools To Urge, But Won’t Require Face Coverings For Now

Worcester County Public Schools students, teachers and staff will have the option of wearing a mask when classes resume. WCPS will “highly recommend” universal masking, in conjunction with CDC guidance.

The school system’s “Responsible Return 2.0” plan will attempt to distance students three feet apart in classrooms, and six feet or more elsewhere in school buildings. Worcester County Public Schools will also continue the practice of health – screening students and staff who enter school facilities each day.

To review the Worcester County Public Schools’ “Responsible Return 2.0” plan, please CLICK HERE