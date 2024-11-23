Worcester Sheriff Looking for Suspect Who Bailed from a Stolen Vehicle during a Pursuit near Whaleyville

Worcester County Sheriff’s office is looking for man who was involved in a vehicle pursuit in the Whaleyville area Friday. Officials say the pursuit led to a wooded area near Shepherd’s crossing and Nelson Roads where deputies lost sight of the driver and sole occupant in the vehicle, which was stolen. The suspect is a Hispanic or light-skinned man in his mid- to late-20s with a small amount of facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue Carhartt-style jacket with yellow reflective tape near the elbows and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at 410-632-1112 or your local police agency.