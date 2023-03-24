UPDATED: Worcester Sheriff’s Deputies Investigation Pocomoke Home Invasion

UPDATED – 8:10am – Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputies and Pocomoke City Police were called for a home invasion at a home on Colona Road south of Pocomoke on Wednesday afternoon. Police learned that the former boyfriend of the victim forced entry into the home and assaulted the victim before leaving. Police say that a second suspect, 38 year old Blanford Persinger of Horntown, VA, entered the home without permission and argued with someone in the home. Persinger was arrested on charges of 4th degree burglary and obstructing and hindering and is being held in default of a $2500 bond.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone with information to contact Deputy Cropper at 410-632-1111.