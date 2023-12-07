Worcester Sheriff’s Deputies & WCBI Investigating Strong-Arm Robbery in Pocomoke

Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives from the Worcester Bureau of Investigation were called to Advance Auto Parts in Pocomoke City to assist Pocomoke City Police with a strong-arm robbery investigation. Police learned the suspects went into the business, assaulted an employee and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. A short time later Virginia authorities were involved in a chase on southbound Route 13 with a vehicle matching the one driven by the suspects. The chase ended in Exmore, VA where the suspects were arrested.

Detectives and Pocomoke Police are working with police agencies in Virginia to determine if the suspects are involved in other strong-arm robberies in Virginia.

Police ask anyone with information into the Pocomoke robbery to contact Detective Keith Layton at 410-632-1111.